Sow was announced as the Owls’ 13th summer signing earlier in the week, putting pen to paper on a permanent switch to Hillsborough after leaving RKC Waalwijk in the Dutch Eredivisie as a free agent.

Like with Florian Kamberi, it was a bit of a signing out of left-field for Wednesday having mainly recruited players from domestic leagues over the last couple of months, but the 25-year-old is here now and hoping to hit the ground running when given the chance.

Wednesday nearly didn’t get him, though. And the attacker – who can play wide or through the middle – admits that it was the manager who persuaded him that the Owls were the right club for him.

Speaking to SWFC’s official YouTube channel, the Dutchman said, “At first my agent told me there was interest from a League One club, and I thought ‘is this really what I want?’

“But after I spoke with the manager, I put the phone away at the end of the conversation and I felt an energy like ‘wow, this is it for me’ and to be fair after that conversation I wasn’t interested in any other club at all. I was very pleased with that feeling, and now I’m here.”

Meanwhile, when asked what he can bring to the table at Wednesday, Sow said, “I’m a player who can create things on the pitch, create something by myself, get some runs in behind, get some dribbles one v one and get some crosses in and shots on goal.

“I like to create, I like to play with my teammates combination-wise, so everything will turn out well.”

It remains to be seen how long it will take for Sow to get to where he needs to be fitness-wise before he’s given the nod in a Wednesday matchday squad, however, given how long it’s been since he last played, you’d think it’d be unlikely that he’ll play any part in this weekend’s fixture with Doncaster Rovers.

He’ll wear number 40 for the Owls.

