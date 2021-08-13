Lee Gregory poised for Sheffield Wednesday debut as Darren Moore drops hint after Manchester United brace

Gregory, 32, was snapped up from Stoke City on a permanent basis this month as Darren Moore looked to bolster his attack with some experience, however wasn’t part of the squad that travelled to Charlton Athletic for the League One opener last weekend.

Now though, having scored two in a 4-2 defeat to United’s U23s as part of a mixed Owls outfit, Moore has suggested that he could be called upon when Doncaster Rovers visit Hillsborough this weekend.

Speaking to The Star, the Wednesday boss said, “For Lee, any striker wants to feel the back of the net, and he’s done that in the week… He’s itching and raring to go, we’re really pleased that he’s on board and we’re pleased that he’ll be part of the squad tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Moore also suggest that all the new signings are in contention for the Rovers clash, telling the media, “They’re all part of the squad for team inclusion tomorrow, so we’ll see how we go.

“We’ll see how they come tomorrow, but I don’t see it as a headache… We know why we got them in the building, we knew the balance we wanted. And we feel that all the players are in the position who could have an impact.

“With Sow we’ll see where he’s at, but he trained today, looked good today, but it’s about adding volume for him… It’s important for us that the players understand what’s required. He’s looked fit though, in real good condition, and we look forward to working with him.”

With that in mind, it may be that the Dutchman has to wait a little bit longer before he’s given the nod to make his first appearance in blue and white, but there’s still a chance of quite a few debuts on Saturday when Moore’s former club come knocking at S6.

Wednesday host Rovers at 3pm on Saturday afternoon as home fans are finally welcomed back to the stadium for their first league game in around 18 months.