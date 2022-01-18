Sheffield Wednesday faced Preston North End in the FA Youth Cup.

In truth, Wednesday were lucky to be leading at the break… Finlay Cross-Adair could have had a couple of goals to his name if his finishing had been a bit better, and Andy Holdsworth will have been breathing a sigh of relief when he saw two strong chances end up wide of the goal at the Kop end.

But while the Owls rode their luck, there was also some good play across the board from an Owls perspective, with Murtadha Al-Jahadhmy proving to be a thorn in Preston’s side and captain Caelan Kilheeney adding some bite in the centre of the park.

And they got the breakthrough – though with a slice of good fortune – just before half time when Leojo Davidson’s whipped corner being badly punched by James Pradic before finding its way into the back of the net.

It wasn’t pretty, but they’ll take it.

And likewise with most of the second half… Both teams battled away, with Preston coming close again in the early stages, but there was nothing as clear-cut as what came their way in the first half.

Davidson and Isaac Holland both tested the visitors’ goalkeeper, and Bailey Cadamarteri saw an effort go wide after a lovely ball in from the on-form Sean Fusire – the Wednesday right back was arguably the best player on the pitch for the Owls, bombing up and down the right side.