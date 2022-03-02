While the Owls were brushing aside Burton, notching up a 5-2 victory over the Brewers at Hillsborough, another of Wednesday’s promotion rivals were getting back on track.

Wycombe had been on a seven-match run without a win yet still stayed in touching distance of the play-off places.

And manager Gareth Ainsworth hailed a turning point in their campaign after watching his side register a 3-0 win over Cambridge.

Wycombe Wanderers' Anis Mehmeti celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game against Cambridge United. John Walton/PA Wire.

The Chairboys are in seventh, three points behind fifth-placed Wednesday but having played a game more.

Ainsworth said after beating Cambridge: “I thought the boys were superb tonight. We had one scare there, where Sam Vokes has cleared off the line, and apart from that we looked dangerous a lot of the time.

“We’ve been working on one or two things, as people will have seen from that performance, and I’m proud of the boys and the bravery they showed on the ball.

“They’re good players, very good players when they can put it together like that.

“McCleary was outstanding – back to his best. We had a meeting yesterday when Garath stood up and said, ‘this is just a bad run – the performances have been there’. He was right.

“We’ve got some good players in this side now and we need to play to those players’ strengths.

“There’s touches of quality now – real quality – in the games and I think tonight was a real good turning point for us this season.”