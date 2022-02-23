Sheffield Wednesday match rearrangement throws up intriguing shift in the promotion shake-up

The Owls looked set to make the trip to Highbury earlier this week but saw it postponed after high winds caused structural damage to the stadium.

And now it has been confirmed the match-up will take place on April 26, just a few days before Wednesday welcome fellow top six contenders Portsmouth to Hillsborough in what will be their last game of the regular season.

Pompey play Wigan Athletic in what is the only other third tier clash scheduled for the 26th, meaning subject to further rearrangements both sides will enter the last few days of the campaign with games in hand on those around them.

Sheffield Wednesday will make the trip to Fleetwood Town on April 26.

Wednesday will likely have a raft of injured players back for the clash, with manager Darren Moore having indicated every sidelined name barring Dennis Adeniran could be in line to take part towards the end of the season.

“I am pleased with where the players are it,” said Moore. “The consistency has been good with the boys and the performances have been getting better.

“We’ve had hurdles thrown at us in recent weeks but we have kept that level of consistency. They’re in a good place mentally and physically and we have to keep going. We will keep approaching it one game at a time.”