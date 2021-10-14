Hall has risen quickly through the ranks at Middlewood Road, and despite his young age has already been spending time with the senior team and also playing for Lee Bullen’s U23s as he continues to gain valuable experience.

Now, having made his first international appearance as England’s U18s beat Russia 3-0, he’s put pen to paper on a professional contract at Hillsborough.

Speaking to the club after committing his future to the Owls, Hall said, “You can’t explain it, I’m speechless. It’s been a dream forever… I used to be a ball boy, I’ve come all the way through, been here since I was six/seven and it’s unreal!

“I’m training with the first team and it’s been a massive step up - some shots can pass you before you’ve even seen them! It’s just about adapting to it, getting up to speed, I’m still growing, still learning and trying to get better every day. It has been a great month for me and it shows dreams come true.”

He did joke, however, that the move has split his family a bit… His dad is a Sheffield United fan, and his mum is a Wednesdayite. They’re both delighted for him, though.

“My dad is a United fan and has been forever,” he explained, “My mum is a Wednesday fan. My grandad is a massive Wednesday fan too and used to take my mum and her two sisters, while my dad was watching United every game! So a split football family! But my dad is here with me today and he couldn’t be prouder.”

