Dejphon Chansiri eager to return to Sheffield Wednesday after Thai rule change

It remains to be seen when Chansiri’s schedule will allow him a return to Hillsborough, but having not been at the club for around two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he’ll be itching to get back as soon as he can.

The Owls chairman has been unable to visit due to the strict travel guidelines in place, but as of this month travel to and from Thailand from the UK has opened up following the scrapping of the ‘traffic light system’ that had been in place.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While he has done a few press calls via Zoom during the pandemic, Chansiri hasn’t been able to do any physical interviews since the arrival of Garry Monk back in September 2019, and fans will no doubt be eager to hear from the man in charge at the earliest opportunity now that travel has started to open up.

As aforementioned, it is unsure at this point when the Owls chief will be able to make the trip back to S6, but he’ll certainly be looking to try and finally meet up with Darren Moore in person having seemingly developed a strong relationship with the Wednesday manager since his arrival at the club.

Fully vaccinated travellers arriving in the UK from non-red list countries no longer need to take a pre-departure test, and don’t need to pay out for hotel quarantine any more, making travel a lot simpler.