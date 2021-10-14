‘Hutch’ and Lewis Gibson had to be substituted at half time as the Owls beat Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, and there had been some hope that they might be back for the trip down – but those hopes have now been dashed.

Moore wouldn’t be drawn into giving timelines for the return of their injured players, but did confirm that Hutchinson and Gibson won’t be ready, while Massimo Luongo – who has back out in light training – is still on the road to recovery, and George Byers is still unavailable for selection.

When asked about the quartet, Moore replied, "All four of them won't be playing this weekend… All of them are not fit enough to play. They are on the injury table. I wouldn't be able to give you a time scale at this moment in time.

"Hutch and Lewis picked up injuries on Saturday - Massimo and George on making good progress, they're all different but we don't have an exact timescale.”

He also added that neither of Saturday’s injured players would be available next week either, saying, "Both Hutchinson and Gibson have muscle injuries. Our medical team are assessing them."

There was also no word yet on the return of Josh Windass as he recovers from hamstring surgery, but it could still be some time before the forward is in line to be back out there on the field with his teammates in League One.

Wednesday face The Dons at Plough Lane on Saturday afternoon in a 3pm kick off, with the game set to be the first meeting of the two sides since they were founded by former Wimbledon FC supporters back in 2002.

Moore’s side could potentially get back into the Play-Off places with a win on Saturday if other results go their way as well, and they’ll be desperate to win back-to-back League One games for the first time since the middle of August.