Sheffield Wednesday starlet makes England debut in comfortable victory over Russia

Hall received his maiden England call-up last month after impressing in the youth ranks at Wednesday, with the teenager having already started turning out for Wednesday’s U23s despite only turning 17 on Sunday.

The shot-stopper got the nod to join up with Ryan Garry’s side for a trip to the Marbella Football Centre, joining Charlie Setford (Ajax Amsterdam) and Max Thompson (Newcastle United) as his choices for between the sticks.

Wednesday’s talented teen wasn’t involved in the 2-1 defeat to Norway on Thursday, but did get 45 minutes on Monday afternoon after being brought on for the second half of a comfortable 3-0 victory over the Russians.

Hall, as well as the youth development team in Hillsborough, will be hoping that it’s the first of many times that the young shot stopper gets to don the colours of his country, and the player himself will no doubt be delighted to have gotten off to a winning start on the international stage.

He will now return to Sheffield on the back of a trip that will have given him plenty of food for thought and some new experience under his belt, and he’ll be itching to get another opportunity to represent his country once again in the near future if given the chance.

Hall has been with Wednesday’s academy for around a decade, and is highly-rated within the club’s youth setup.