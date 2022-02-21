Storey has been a bit of a revelation at Wednesday since arriving on loan from Preston North End, with the defender having played his part in a turnaround in fortunes for the Owls that has seen them close the gap on the Play-Off places.

And it was another good showing from the 24-year-old as he marshalled the backline well against Rovers, and it was one that earned him a spot in the latest League One Team of the Week.

So dominating was the centre back that he won more aerial duels on his own (11) than the entire Doncaster team (10), and more than double the tally of the player with the second most (Ciaran Brennan – 5).

Storey also had a 100% tackles success rate and made four clearances and two interceptions in his 90 minutes on the field, while only Barry Bannan (102) had more touches than the Owls defender (99) – he was the only player to start the game who finished with a 90% pass completion rate.

The defender has played every minute since being given his first Wednesday start in the 1-0 win over Ipswich Town, and has been part of a side that has conceded just three goals in six games and won five of them.

Darren Moore’s side are back in action this weekend when they play host to Charlton Athletic, and Storey will be eyeing a fifth clean sheet in Wednesday colours as they aim to get back into the top six once again.