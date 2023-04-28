Whether Sheffield Wednesday need the play-offs to get promoted or not, Darren Moore wants supporters to try and get behind them as they chase the Championship.

In all likelihood the Owls’ chances of a top two finish will end this weekend, but the Owls boss won’t be giving up on his hopes of achieving one until it is no longer mathematically possible.

Wednesday had their fate in their own hands for months with regards to automatic promotion, and while that’s no longer the case Moore thinks that it would be a mistake ‘throwing the toys out’ when a place in the second tier is still within their reach.

“Probably the thing is that we’ve always been looking backwards here,” he told the media. “Let’s start looking forward. Let’s all come together and look forwards. Everyone has their part to play, and we can do two things - we can either that the cup is half empty, look backwards and that’s where you stay, or we can come together - which we have done over the course of the season - and still formulate something…

"The time will come when we can talk about things like that, if we need to, but now lets just keep the focus on tomorrow - it’s to be embraced.”

The Manager of the Season nominee went on to add, “It’s always been my thing, to try and bring people together and move forward. This quest won’t be done on you or me alone, it’s on everybody. My sole purpose is the game tomorrow, a tough one at Shrewsbury, and we’re looking forward to it…

“We don’t need our fanbase looking elsewhere, we need their focus and attention to detail. Everyone - including the supporters - have worked hard to get to this stage, so throwing the toys out now isn’t going to help anybody.

Darren Moore wants Sheffield Wednesday fans to unite ahead of the coming weeks. (Steve Ellis)

“My message is ‘We need you’. It’s been vital all season, and that won’t change.”

Meanwhile, Moore also insisted that his players know what is at stake going into the coming weeks, saying that it should be an honour for them to represent this club.

“They know as a group of players the responsibility that they carry when playing for this wonderful football club,” he told The Star. “For them, and myself, it’s an honour - and they know that. That comes with responsibility, but it’s responsibility that is to be embraced. We’re in a position to help move this club forward, and that puts us in a unique position. That’s what I always try to portray to the players coming here.”

Wednesday have amassed 90 points this season so far and would set yet another new club club if they achieved four more from their final two games of the season against Shrewsbury and Derby County, however unless there’s a promotion on the end of it then it will be a campaign to forget for so many.

For Moore, he just wants to save the inquests until they know what division they’ll be in next time out.

