Potential date mooted for George Byers’ training return at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday have suggested that midfielder, George Byers, could potentially return to training next month.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 28th Apr 2023, 15:49 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 15:50 BST

Byers, a key figure in the Owls’ success this season, hasn’t featured since the win over Portsmouth in early March, and his injury – along with that to Josh Windass – coincided with a dip in form that saw them drop out of League One’s top two.

Wednesday have been blighted by injuries once more in 2022/23, with several important players missing chunks of the season, and it was confirmed on Friday that neither Akin Famewo nor Mallik Wilks would be able to feature in the remaining games or the play-offs if that’s where they end up.

It wasn’t so categorical on Byers, with Moore suggesting that he could be back training in the near future, however it would seem unlikely that after weeks on the sidelines he’d be able to return for the play-off fixtures.

“We pictured George to be back in training in another couple of weeks,” the Wednesday boss told The Star. “So that’s why we’d pitched him as being not part of this season really - so we still don’t envisage him being back.”

The first leg of the play-offs will take place on the 12th and 13th of May, with the second legs set for May 20th a week later – as things stand it remains to be seen which players the Owls will have back in action between now and then, but the only possible return for this weekend is forward, Josh Windass.

Sheffield Wednesday's George Byers picked up his injury against Portsmouth. (Steve Ellis)Sheffield Wednesday's George Byers picked up his injury against Portsmouth. (Steve Ellis)
Sheffield Wednesday's George Byers picked up his injury against Portsmouth. (Steve Ellis)
