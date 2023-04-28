News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday attacker undergoes surgery and won't feature again this season - defender also ruled out

Sheffield Wednesday will be without both Mallik Wilks and Akin Famewo for both the final two games of the season and the League One play-offs if they end up there.

By Joe Crann
Published 28th Apr 2023, 14:07 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 14:38 BST

The Owls have had numerous injury issues over the course of the 2022/23 campaign, injuries that have no doubt played a part in them falling out of the division’s top two spots and led to them facing the prospect of a knockout competition for promotion into the Championship.

Wilks and Famewo have both fought back from injury to return to the Wednesday side in recent weeks and months, but it has now been confirmed that neither of them will be able to play again in the current campaign – the former having had to undergo surgery in order to start his full road to recovery.

Darren Moore confirmed ahead of the visit to Shrewsbury Town that the duo wouldn’t be part of things going forward as his side look to force their way up into the division above – whether through the now-unlikely route of automatic promotion or via the lottery that is the play-offs.

Speaking to The Star, the Owls boss said, "We knew that Akin sustained this muscle injury, so he’ll be out now, and Mallik had a successful operation to cure his injury but he’ll be out now for the remainder of the season… With Akin, with the time it takes for that to recover we don’t see him being any part of it.”

Wednesday take on Shrewsbury at 3pm on Saturday, and the only possible returnee according to Moore is Josh Windass – though that’s no certain at this stage.

MORE: Over forty years - Wednesday’s surprisingly bad record v Shrewsbury

Mallik Wilks has undergone surgery and won't feature again for Sheffield Wednesday this season. (Steve Ellis)Mallik Wilks has undergone surgery and won't feature again for Sheffield Wednesday this season. (Steve Ellis)
Mallik Wilks has undergone surgery and won't feature again for Sheffield Wednesday this season. (Steve Ellis)
