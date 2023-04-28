Dejphon Chansiri wants Sheffield Wednesday's supporters to cheer the team on as they push for promotion. (Steve Ellis)

The Owls had their promotion hopes in their hands for a long time this season, however go into the final two games knowing that – in all likelihood – they’re going to need the play-offs to get out of League One by the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Chansiri says that ‘now is not the time for inquests’ as Wednesday look to try and get the job done by reaching the Championship, and wants to shoulder any responsibility on his own rather than let any negatives go the way of the manager and players going into this vital period.

In a statement issued by the Owls chairman on Friday, he said, “There are two games to go and whilever we have a mathematical chance of the top two, everyone must give everything for the team. The odds are not in our favour but while we still have a fighting chance, our fans have a huge part to play. Please give everything you have at Shrewsbury on Saturday and, if it goes to the last day, the same against Derby. If we go to the play-offs, the same again.

“You have shown great spirit to sell out the Derby game completely. I am told we could have sold many, many more tickets. That is the kind of spirit that makes me proud. The players can only give everything they have in these last games and the fans can only do the same. We must hope we still have a chance of automatic on the last day. If not, we go into the play-offs, where everyone must have that same heart, that same mentality and commitment to win.

“The two teams above have been on an incredible run of form. We have five more points than last season and we could finish with 96 points and still not get automatic. Of course, I understand the frustration of everyone. But this is football, this is sport and anything can happen. I ask all our fans, if you want to come to anyone now, come to me, I will take that as the leader of our club. I can take that on my shoulders but please, I ask to move any negative direction away from the football department for the games we have left.

“Until we know our destiny for next season, we must have one big positive push, whether that is for automatic promotion or the play-offs, it is the same. It may be a small chance of automatic now but it is still a chance. Now is not the time for inquests on the football, that can come at the end of the season, which is fine. Until this season is finished we must be totally positive and give everything we can for Sheffield Wednesday.”

Wednesday face Shrewsbury Town this weekend in their last away game of the campaign before facing Derby County at home on the final day.

