Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, says that the Owls were punished for a ‘disconnect’ in the second half against Preston North End.

The Owls remained winless in the Championship after falling to a 1-0 defeat the hands of the Lilywhites at Hillsborough, leaving them as one of only two clubs in the English Football League without a point after three games played.

Though disappointed by the defeat, the Wednesday boss did say that he felt that they had ‘improved in some situations’, however also stated a number of areas where they need to improve at this level.

“We need more power,” Xisco told the media afterwards when asked about the lack of chances created in the second half. “We need more intensity, more high-speed running, more one on ones… It’s not about what I want or what you want, it’s about what the Championship demands.

“We need more shots from outside the box, more crosses, more wins in the duels, more successful one against ones – this is the Championship. If you ask me today how Preston took the three points, it’s incredible.

“But we are in this moment right now, it’s a moment to stay stronger. To follow the way and think about how we can reduce these moments. In the Championship if you disconnect for two minutes then you’ll receive a goal.”

Wednesday now turn their attentions to Cardiff City away next week as they make the trip over to Wales hoping to get on the board following a difficult trio of games to start their 2023/24 campaign.