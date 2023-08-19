Debuts and a defeat but Sheffield Wednesday show progress in Preston North End loss

Wednesday didn’t have the brightest of starts, but while they battled for the ball they still managed to keep Preston at arm’s length for the most part - Devis Vasquez’s save to his right in the first 10 minutes the only time they were really breached.

Momo Diaby, on his debut, really helped set the tone in the centre of the park as his long legs stopped a number of potential attacks, while George Byers showed some lovely touches as he made his return to the starting XI. His place in the side was well-received, of course, by the Owls faithful. The Lilywhites, however, held firm while Wednesday tried to probe as time went on.

Liam Palmer, on his own first start since returning from injury, ran the line well and it was one of his cutbacks that very nearly found Lee Gregory as the Owls took control, but once again the visitors managed to clear their lines. They may not have scored, but the game had certainly shifted in their favour and they looked to keep turning the screw.

Gregory almost opened the scoring as half time drew close as well, on the end of a delightful move that was probably the best bit of play in the half from an Owls perspective. Juan Delgado did well out wide, Barry Bannan’s ball over the top was delightful and the number nine’s first touch equally as good. He cut inside his man and onto his left, but the strike was saved. It was much better, and Anthony Musaba had fans out of their seats a few times as his quick feet caused problems down the left.

More important than a result, for many, was to see the shoots of progress for the Owls, and as the half time whistle went it felt as though they’d seen that. Wednesday, in their best half of the season so far, had been driven, had grown into the game in terms of possession, and were starting to show more of the sort of play that their manager had wanted from them.

No surprises, then, that there were no changes by the Owls boss – but the second half couldn’t have started any worse. Despite fielding quite possibly their biggest XI of all time, it was a cross into the box that undid the hosts with just five minutes gone.

It was a peach of a ball from Kian Best, to be fair, and Liam Lindsay’s header was a good one, but the fact that he managed to evade first Momo Diaby and then Akin Famewo won’t have gone down too well with the technical team.

Just after the hour mark, and with Preston having taken hold of the tie, Xisco did delve into his bench. Michael Smith was coming on anyway, but when debutant Diaby took a knock it was decided that he’d be the man to come off – with that Bannan dropped deeper into the midfield as Smith lined up alongside Gregory up top.

The change did appear to help, and Wednesday did start to get back into things, but a ‘Greggers’ chance that was struck over the bar was the closest they came to actually equalising. Djeidi Gassama came on for his debut alongside Callum Paterson, Musaba and Delgado the men replaced, and shortly after came the final change, Ashley Fletcher taking Gregory’s place alongside Smith leading the line.

Preston weren’t happy to sit on their one goal lead, though, and pressed on heading into the final 10 minutes. Brad Potts, who’d shown some nifty touches throughout, continued to play a key role, and former Owl, Will Keane, very nearly fashioned a chance on the back of a sloppy back pass from Bambo Diaby.

Wednesday tried to push, and got a few balls into the box, but never really looked like getting on the end of anything. It was improved, though the bar wasn’t particularly high for that to be the case, and jeers rang around Hillsborough at the final whistle.