A defensive lapse is what stood in the way of Sheffield Wednesday’s first point of the Championship campaign as they fell to a third defeat of the season at Hillsborough.

Preston North End netted with one of their two shots on target at the start of the second half after a 45 minutes in which the Owls produced by far their best stuff of the short season so far.

Half-chances came and went and there were bright showings from Anthony Musaba and Momo Diaby, who went off injured.

The Owls will have to pick themselves up once again as they continue to embed the methods of their new coaching staff and head down to Cardiff City next weekend.

Here are our player ratings from a ‘near-but-far’ outing at S6.

1 . Devis Vasquez - 6 Made a belting save in the first 10 years to deny Potts, smartly down to his right. Up and down day with his feet but always keen to pick the right pass. Didn’t have a great deal to do. Photo Sales

2 . Liam Palmer - 6 In for his first start of the campaign having taken strides in his recovery from summer surgery. Did well, darting to the byline on occasion to set up chances and making an important first half clearance. Made contributions in both halves of the field. Photo Sales

3 . Bambo Diaby - 5 OK defensively, he was a little suspect in possession in moments. Was taunted by his former fans in the away end, which seemed a little harsh. Photo Sales