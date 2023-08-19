“Exciting” “A little suspect” Sheffield Wednesday player ratings in defeat to Preston North End
A defensive lapse is what stood in the way of Sheffield Wednesday’s first point of the Championship campaign as they fell to a third defeat of the season at Hillsborough.
Preston North End netted with one of their two shots on target at the start of the second half after a 45 minutes in which the Owls produced by far their best stuff of the short season so far.
Half-chances came and went and there were bright showings from Anthony Musaba and Momo Diaby, who went off injured.
The Owls will have to pick themselves up once again as they continue to embed the methods of their new coaching staff and head down to Cardiff City next weekend.
Here are our player ratings from a ‘near-but-far’ outing at S6.