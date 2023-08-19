Sheffield Wednesday concern over Momo Diaby injury on debut - will have MRI scan

There is concern at Sheffield Wednesday over the prognosis of an injury to mifield new boy Momo Diaby, who hobbled out of his debut outing with the Owls as they lost 1-0 to Preston North End.

The French midfielder was a standout performer at the base of midfield and put together an encouraging 65 minutes before he fell in what looked to be considerable discomfort.

Diaby removed his boot and was treated on the pitch before medical staff made clear he would not be able to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday boss Xisco was reticent to go into too much detail with regard to the initial prognosis of Diaby’s issue, which he intimated was a lower leg injury sustained in an awkward fall rather than on impact with another player.

“We will see,” Xisco said when asked for an indication of his concern. “He arrived five days ago, he lives in a hotel, he has nothing and he played 100 per cent in the game. Normally, you are a man, not a machine.

“This is the thing I need people to understand. If I lose him for two months or three months, then after we are thinking.

“They are players, they are not machines. We will see what happens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signed on a season-long loan signing from Portuguese side Portimonense - with reports in Europe suggesting there is an option to buy clause attached to the deal - Diaby came in to bolster a midfield Xisco said was in need of more power.

Speaking to The Star, he wore a look of concern while making clear the midfielder will undergo a scan to ascertain the scale of the problem.

“We will see if it is a dangerous situation,” he said. “I know what the doctor told me, but we are waiting for the MRI.

“I don’t want to say too much until after an MRI. After, whe we know exactly, for 100 per cent, then we will talk about the situation.”

With Diaby watching on for the last half hour, Wednesday lost the match 1-0 thanks to a Liam Lindsey header from a Kian Best free-kick on 49 minutes.