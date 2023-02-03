Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher is satisfied that the club’s analysis of Sheffield Wednesday can inspire them to a result at Hillsborough this weekend – and keep the Owls from taking their place at the top of the table.

The Owls are unbeaten since a 2-1 defeat at Home Park four months ago and while the Pilgrims boss knows the challenge ahead of his side, a familiarity in Wednesday’s methods has breathed confidence in his tone.

“We’ve had plenty of time to watch and analyse Sheffield Wednesday,” said Schumacher. “We know what Sheffield Wednesday are about. We played them enough last season. We've already played them this year.

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher is looking forward to bringing his side to Hillsborough this weekend.

“They are in brilliant form, they are a good team who are so strong at home. They haven't lost in so many games so we’re under no illusions that it is going to be a hard game.

“But it is a game that we are looking forward to. We've got to go there with an attitude to think: ‘let’s go and be us’, to try to be positive and take the game to them. If we do that then we know that, at our best, we are a match for anyone.”

Wednesday were praised by Schumacher post-match for their tactical approach despite that defeat at Plymouth at the start of October and the Pilgrims manager knows the scale of the task ahead of them at a packed-out Hillsborough.

“It will probably be a slightly different type of game than Ipswich,” he said. “Wednesday have a slightly different style. They don't play out as much from the back as much as Ipswich do although they can still build. They're a little bit more direct because they've got two centre forwards up there who cause real problems.

“We're understanding that it's going to be backs to the wall at times. We've got to deal with them, we’ve got to deal with the crowd, we’ve got to deal with the occasion of a top-of-the-league clash.

