“We have to show respect, but..” Plymouth Argyle man bullish on Sheffield Wednesday sell-out

Plymouth Argyle can last the pace to stay in the top two all season, according to one of their defenders.

Former Newcastle United youth product Macaulay Gillesphey made the claim ahead of their top of the table clash with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough this weekend.

The Pilgrims, along with Wednesday and Ipswich Town, have been rapid pace-setters at the outset of a League One promotion race that has seen the likes of Derby County join in the fun in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Macaulay Gillesphey of Plymouth celebrates after scoring his team's first goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Chelsea and Plymouth Argyle at Stamford Bridge on February 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

This success comes after a season in which they raced into a promising position to regain the Championship berth they last held in 2009/10 before falling away in the final weeks to finish seventh, agonisingly short of a play-off place.

After a mini-wobble of sorts in December, Plymouth are among the top teams in a form table led by Wednesday, whose last defeat came four months ago in the reverse fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Devon fans are ready to inflict a double defeat on Darren Moore’s side and reassert their position as leaders in front of a sell-out away following of 3,700 fans.

“It's a big one,” said the 27-year-old. “It's what you look forward to as a player, playing in front of a sell-out crowd, and obviously the fans will be buzzing. It will be a good atmosphere.

“It's unreal [Plymouth’s away following]. It's amazing to be honest with you. I can't wait. It will be some experience for us and the fans. They [Wednesday] are a good team and we have got to show them respect but if we are on our game I think we can get a good result there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Ipswich having buckled a touch in the turn to new year before regaining form in the last couple of matches and with Derby having won their last five league matches on the spin, Gillesphey made a bullish claim as to the race for promotion.

He said: “As a group of players I think we are ambitious enough to try and be in the top two all season. I think to be where we are is quite good, we are doing really well to be fair.