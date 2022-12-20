Sheffield Wednesday duo, Will Vaulks and Akin Famewo, know the importance of community.

The Owls pair were at Meadowhall on Monday afternoon to greet fans, as well as raise money and awareness for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice – with supporters queuing up outside Meadowhall’s Gift Card Store to meet them.

Vaulks has a long-standing history with the charity that goes back to his days at Rotherham United, while Famewo learnt quickly about the vital work that they do for the local community.

Meadowhall’s centre director, Darren Pearce, said that it was ‘great to see the stars join us in supporting such a brilliant charity’, and Vaulks was more than happy to do his part once again.

“Obviously I do a lot of work with Bluebell Wood outside of football,” he told The Star. “But it’s nice to tie things in with the club as well.

“It’s nice to be a part of things like this, seeing the kids smiling and signing things for them - even more so at this time of year.

“I think if you want to support a charity, then how can you get somewhere more important than a children’s hospice? The work they do, the happiness they have, and the love they share with the kids and their families - from minute one of being involved I’ve loved it.

Sheffield Wednesday's Will Vaulks and Akin Famewo were out at Meadowhall supporting Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.

“Obviously there have been sad times as well, but I think it’s important that we all do our little bit…

“The club tries to do as much as they can, I think they can do more and I think as players we can do more - I don’t think we do quite enough.

“We have to take responsibilities as role models, whether that’s with the football club or not.”

He went on to add, “I think this time of year people get a bit more spurred on, and hopefully that gets taken into the new year. I’ve had messages from some of the lads already who want to get involved with more charity work - so hopefully we can get that moving.”

Meanwhile, Famewo also waxed lyrical about the work being done, saying that it’s a pleasure to help out – saying that seeing the youngsters takes him back to his own youth.

The defender said, “It’s a massive thing, because obviously they help so many lives, so many families. It’s great that Sheffield Wednesday can be a part of that - it’s more than just being on the pitch, it’s a whole community.

“It’s nice to see the kid’s faces light up when they see you, and at the end of the day it’s for a great cause. We’re doing something for them, but also raising awareness as well for Bluebell. It’s important, but really nice as well.

“When I was young I’d go to games and my face would light up, and I’d get nervous around pros, so I know what it’s like.

