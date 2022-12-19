‘Been tough’ - Sheffield Wednesday’s penalty hero revels in Hillsborough return

Cameron Dawson says that it was nice to be back out on the pitch playing for Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough once again.

The shot-stopper was given a surprise start on Saturday afternoon ahead of David Stockdale, and he came up trumps as he made some strong saves in the game before saving a penalty in the dying moments to make sure the Owls came away with a point.

It’s been over two years since his last league appearance in the colours of his boyhood club, and he explained afterwards that he was desperate to make sure he gave a good account of himself.

“It’s nice to be back out there with the boys, and at this place,” he told The Star. “I’m really happy to be back in the team first and foremost, and to contribute to a clean sheet as well. On another day it could’ve been a win with the chances that we created.

“It’s been tough coming on the back of a 51-game season last year to not playing any football for the first half of the season, so yeah, I just enjoyed stepping back out there… I was determined that today was going to be a positive day for myself.”

At the final whistle, the man who Dawson replaced ran straight onto the pitch to congratulate his fellow member of the goalkeeper’s union – and Dawson say the two shot-stoppers get on swimmingly.

“We’ve got a really good relationship,” the Owls academy product said. “We’re two very straightforward Yorkshiremen, so there are no airs and graces. We just are what we are, and it works well together. There are no secrets, we just get on with it.

Mark McGuinness gave away the penalty that was saved by Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Cameron Dawson.

“Obviously one of us will play and one won’t. It’s not been me for the first half, so that was tough, but I’ve been working away trying to get my chance. It was nice of him to come on afterwards to congratulate me at the end.”

