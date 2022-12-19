Former Ipswich Town striker makes Sheffield Wednesday selection prediction

Sam Parkin, a pundit on the EFL highlights show, has backed Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Cameron Dawson, to keep his place on Boxing Day.

Dawson was a surprise choice between the sticks as he kept a clean sheet against Oxford United on Saturday, saving a late penalty to keep the score at 0-0 and take the Owls’ unbeaten run in League One to 10 games.

Darren Moore is now left with a decision on whether to keep the shot-stopper in goal for the trip to Fleetwood Town next week, or reinstall David Stockdale – who has kept 11 clean sheets in the league so far.

The former Ipswich Town striker, who played in the third tier with both Swindon Town and Luton Town, thinks that the answer is obvious, also saying that it feels like Wednesday have ‘stalled’ in their pursuit of promotion.

When asked if Dawson should keep his place, Parkin said, “Yes he has to, not just for the penalty save but he made some really important stops throughout the game where Oxford were a little bit wasteful in front of goal.

“They probably created enough chances to feel they should’ve won the game - but it took a last minute save from Dawson to get a share of the spoils.

Three games for Sheffield Wednesday now, three straight draws, and only one goal scored so it has just stalled a little bit for them but credit Oxford today for a decent performance.”

Cameron Dawson kept a clean sheet on his league return for Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)

Wednesday face Fleetwood at 3pm on Monday afternoon in their latest attempt to try and climb up into the division’s automatic promotion places.