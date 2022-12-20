Sheffield Wednesday have a lot of players out of contract in the summer – and there will soon be a risk of other clubs coming to talk to them.

The end of 2022 is upon us, and as of Sunday there will no doubt be clubs outside of England making contact with at least a couple of Wednesday’s players once they officially enter into the last six months of their deals.

Callum Paterson and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru are the ones most at risk of being targeted given interest from Scotland and Turkey amongst other places – with Heart of Midlothian having publicly stated their desire to bring ‘Pato’ back to Tynecastle.

Wednesday’s manager, however, doesn’t seem to be too concerned...

When asked about expiring player contracts recently, he told the media, “The players will dictate that to me and the club because we all feel we are in a position here where we all know where we are… Players are under contract this season and we don't really need anything to really bring that forward.

“The players and myself have got our heads down and are working extremely hard and we want to keep things going that way. There is so much for us all to focus on in terms of going forward. Players need to perform and perform well.”

We had a look at the 10 players who are believed to be out of contract in the summer, although there is no certainty that – like Barry Bannan, George Byers and Josh Windass – there aren’t options in place that could see them have an extra year added to their current deals.

1. David Stockdale - Summer 2023 The 37-year-old has kept 11 clean sheets in League One since joining Wednesday, and is clearly a very well-liked member of the group with a wealth of experience at his disposal. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2. Marvin Johnson - Summer 2023 Johnson has become a key figure in Moore's Wednesday setup, playing a host of positions and directly contributing to a number of goals in a Wednesday shirt. The 32-year-old is in his second season at Hillsborough, and had a one-year option exercised last summer. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3. Liam Palmer - Summer 2023 An absolute Wednesday stalwart. He's not too far away from making it into the clubs' top 15 appearance makers of all time, and he's probably having his best season in an Owls shirt this time around. Recently turned 31, and will no doubt have his eye on more SWFC milestones. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

4. Jack Hunt - Summer 2023 Another player who has plenty of experience under his belt, and has played a lot of games for Wednesday over the years... This season, however, he's found game time hard to come by, and appears to have fallen down the pecking order at Hillsborough. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales