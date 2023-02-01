Excitement is building with this weekend’s top of the table clash between Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle heading for a Hillsborough sell-out.

Wednesday put out a ticket update on Tuesday morning counting the number of tickets still available at just 850 as Wednesdayites prepare to descend on S6 in hope of watching their side go top of the League One table at the visitor’s expense.

The Owls can do so with a win by any scoreline due to a superior goal difference to the Pilgrims – a win would put them in a promising position in the title shake-up given they also have a game in hand on Steven Schumacher’s side.

Plymouth themselves have sold out their vast away allocation with ease, with 3,700 set to make the trip up from Devon after Wednesday granted their request for 500 extra tickets in the Leppings Lane End of the ground.

Owls fans at Hillsborough Pic Steve Ellis

The precise attendance in the case of a sell-out at Hillsborough is unknown – though it looks likely to be somewhere between 33,000 and 33,500.

Some 33,394 filed through the gates on the last day of the regular campaign last season against Portsmouth, with 32,978 present for the play-off semi-final heartache against Sunderland nine days later.

The clash will almost certainly be the best-attended match of the League One season so far. Derby County currently hold the record with an attendance of 31,053 for their opening day clash with Oxford United.

