Sheffield Wednesday shift focus as transfer talks turn to contract talks – Dejphon Chansiri in town

The transfer window is over, and Sheffield Wednesday’s talks will now turn from those out of the club to those currently within it.

Wednesday have a whole host of players out of contract in the summer, and while some have options to extend, others will be on their way away from Hillsborough come July 1st as things stand.

Darren Moore has been clear on his stance on contracts in the past, stating that until they’re no longer part of the club he won’t have too many concerns, but they have sorted out contracts early for key players in recent seasons, with the likes of Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer signing new deal midseason.

The club’s talks with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru have been well-documented and will continue right up until a final decision is made on his future, and Moore has hinted that discussions with Callum Paterson could be around the corner after lots of interest from Heart of Midlothian during the January transfer window.

Palmer, who this season could enter into the club’s top 15 appearance-makers of all time, is another that they may want to get wrapped up after what has been a truly standout campaign from their vice-captain.

With chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, currently back in the country, there may be a temptation to have some preliminary conversations while he’s in town so they can be done face-to-face. Though that isn’t known to be the reason for his visit.

For the likes of Bannan, George Byers, Lee Gregory and Josh Windass, there are one-year options on their deals, however the detailed terms and conditions of those options haven’t been made public.

Sheffield Wednesday have several players who will be out of contract at the club in the summer. (Steve Ellis)

Other expiring contracts this season include – but aren’t limited to – Dominic Iorfa, Jack Hunt, Dennis Adeniran and Marvin Johnson.

With many it will be a case of waiting to see what happens between now and the end of the season, both in terms of their individual performances but also where the Owls end up playing their football next season.