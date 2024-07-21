Watch the goals and James Beadle's excellent saves as Sheffield Wednesday lost to RB Salzburg
Omar Dedic and Maurits Kjaergaard in the first half, and then Karim Konate and Adam Daghim in the second got the goals for the hosts as they put the Owls to the sword at Red Bull Arena, with Wednesday playing different XIs in both stanzas of the fixture - including a runout for trialist, George Shelvey.
It was the goalkeeper in the first half, however, who made the biggest impression, with James Beadle pulling off a string of fine saves to keep the score down, showing exactly the sort of quality that saw Danny Röhl pursue a follow-up loan spell after his short one last season.
A whole host of new signings got a runout, with Olaf Kobacki, Yan Valery, Max and Jamal Lowe, Nathaniel Chalobah, Charlie McNeill and Svante Ingelsson all featuring, as did youngsters, Gabriel Otegbayo and Sean Fusire.
You can watch the highlights of the game, including those fantastic Beadle saves, in the video below:
