Watch the goals and James Beadle's excellent saves as Sheffield Wednesday lost to RB Salzburg

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 21st Jul 2024, 10:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sheffield Wednesday were beaten convincingly by RB Salzburg on Saturday evening at a game in Austria.

Omar Dedic and Maurits Kjaergaard in the first half, and then Karim Konate and Adam Daghim in the second got the goals for the hosts as they put the Owls to the sword at Red Bull Arena, with Wednesday playing different XIs in both stanzas of the fixture - including a runout for trialist, George Shelvey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was the goalkeeper in the first half, however, who made the biggest impression, with James Beadle pulling off a string of fine saves to keep the score down, showing exactly the sort of quality that saw Danny Röhl pursue a follow-up loan spell after his short one last season.

A whole host of new signings got a runout, with Olaf Kobacki, Yan Valery, Max and Jamal Lowe, Nathaniel Chalobah, Charlie McNeill and Svante Ingelsson all featuring, as did youngsters, Gabriel Otegbayo and Sean Fusire.

You can watch the highlights of the game, including those fantastic Beadle saves, in the video below:

For more post-match reading, we’ve got you covered here:

Owls player ratings as they face class at Red Bull Salzburg

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

New faces, a strict style and a trialist - Owls outgunned in Salzburg

Ex-Nottingham Forest man features for Wednesday in Austria friendly

Red Bull Salzburg coach makes Owls prediction after friendly run-out

Related topics:Danny Rohl

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice