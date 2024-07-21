Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten convincingly by RB Salzburg on Saturday evening at a game in Austria.

Omar Dedic and Maurits Kjaergaard in the first half, and then Karim Konate and Adam Daghim in the second got the goals for the hosts as they put the Owls to the sword at Red Bull Arena, with Wednesday playing different XIs in both stanzas of the fixture - including a runout for trialist, George Shelvey.

It was the goalkeeper in the first half, however, who made the biggest impression, with James Beadle pulling off a string of fine saves to keep the score down, showing exactly the sort of quality that saw Danny Röhl pursue a follow-up loan spell after his short one last season.

A whole host of new signings got a runout, with Olaf Kobacki, Yan Valery, Max and Jamal Lowe, Nathaniel Chalobah, Charlie McNeill and Svante Ingelsson all featuring, as did youngsters, Gabriel Otegbayo and Sean Fusire.

