Ex-Nottingham Forest man features for Sheffield Wednesday in Austria friendly

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 20th Jul 2024, 16:16 BST
Sheffield Wednesday have former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper, George Shelvey, on trial with the club.

The Owls have a difficult situation between the sticks after Ben Hamer got injured and Pierce Charles headed out on international duty with Northern Ireland, leaving James Beadle and Jack Hall as the only two stoppers available for selection on the trip out to Germany and Austria.

With that in mind, the club opted to draft in Shelvey to join them on camp, and the 23-year-old was brought on at Red Bull Arena on Saturday afternoon after a star showing from Beadle in the opening 45 despite the team falling 2-0 behind.

The shot-stopper came through the ranks at Forest before eventually leaving in 2024 to join Irish side, Dundalk, however he left in May on the back of being given a 10-game ban for an anti-Irish slur during a defeat to Drogheda United.

Shelvey made a couple of good stops early into his first outing for the Owls, though it remains to be seen how long he will be given to impress Danny Röhl, and whether the potential of a contract at Hillsborough could be on the cards in the future should be manage to do so.

We’ll ask Röhl about the goalkeeper when we get chance, as well as look for an update on the status of summer signing, Hamer, after he picked up a knock earlier this month.

