Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 4-0 by RB Salzburg at Red Bull Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Wednesday started with a familiar-looking XI – Olaf Kobacki the only new face in the side despite a flurry of arrivals over the summer, but the setup was one that hasn’t been seen that much since Danny Röhl took over at Hillsborough.

Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan started in a double pivot centrally, sat in front of a back four consisting of Marvin Johnson, Dominic Iorfa, Akin Famewo and Pol Valentin, while Josh Windass occupied the number 10 role in between Kobacki and Anthony Musaba. Bailey Cadamarteri led the line.

But it was at the other end where most of the action was happening, with returning goalkeeper, James Beadle, putting in a star turn between the sticks.

It was no surprise to see the multiple-time Bundesliga champions dominate proceedings on home soil, and the first half saw a plethora of chances fall their way as the likes of Dorgeles Nene, Karim Konate and Maurits Kjaergaard all saw their efforts excellently thwarted by the Owls stopper – and the latter saw a fine effort cannon back off the upright.

But it had felt like a goal was coming, with Wednesday being put under plenty of pressure by a high-pressing Austrian outfit with lots of quality. Amar Dedic was the one to break the deadlock, and it was a fine goal too as he curled it past Beadle and into the top corner.

If one thing was made clear on this humid afternoon in Austria’s fourth largest city, it is the fact that Wednesdayites are going to need to get used to playing out of the back – because it’s not going anywhere. Even under constant pressure at Red Bull Arena they persisted.

Röhl said beforehand that one of the reasons for playing Pep Lijnders side was because of their press and transition moments, and how it would help them ‘find solutions under pressure’… They certainly had to do that - it’s all still very much a work in progress.

They didn’t have much joy in the opening 45, the quality of their opponents proving too much for large periods, however Cadamarteri did fashion a chance as he got on the end of a nice ball from Johnson, using his strength before firing goalwards – only to see Jonas Krumrey’s outstretched leg poke it out for a corner.

Salzburg kept coming, though, that high press that Röhl mentioned causing plenty of problems, and just past the half hour mark they doubled their lead. Konate was the first to strike after they won possession high up the pitch, and while Beadle once more pulled off a fine save, Kjaergaard was on hand to fire it home. 2-0.

The on-loan Brighton & Hove Albion man wasn’t done yet, either, and just before the final whistle he pulled off arguably the best save of the lot as he got a strong hand to Adam Daghim’s goalbound effort. It was to prove his last act of the game.

With half time came a flood of changes as Yan Valery, Bambo Diaby, Gabriel Otegbayo, Max Lowe, Svante Ingelsson, Sean Fusire, Nathaniel Chalobah, Callum Paterson, Jamal Lowe and Charlie McNeill took to the field – as did trialist goalkeeper, George Shelvey.

But it didn’t change the nature of the tie, Salzburg continued to dominate, and despite some bits of good work from the likes of Jamal Lowe, Fusire and Valery, the hosts were able to put the game to bed by the 70th minute.

First it was Konate, who had been pushing for a goal all afternoon, who finally found the scoresheet to make it 3-0 from the edge of the box, and then Daghim got in on the action add another to their tally on a dominant afternoon.

The Owls struggled to create much, but it’s probably to be expected considering the quality of the opposition, and if we’re honest the result means nothing really. This game, just like the one against Werder Bremen, is all part of Wednesday’s learning process – and it’s pretty safe to say that Röhl will have learned plenty from this one.