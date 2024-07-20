The Owls conceded two unanswered goals in each half as their hosts ran riot, Wednesday trying out new things on the field as they sought to break lines against a side well versed in high-pressing - at Champions League level no less. With 11 subs made at half-time and plenty of miles in the legs, the 4-0 score line does not mean Wednesday will not have got plenty out of the battle against a side operating on a different level.
There was plenty of effort shown and some bright moments in Bavaria. Here are our player ratings from the Red Bull Arena.
1. James Beadle - 9
Made a string of excellent saves early doors, two of particular quality at short range. A class apart on the day, saved the first half from being a different score line altogether, easily Wednesday's man of the match. | Steve Ellis / UGC
2. Pol Valentin - 5
A little Spanish arrow of energy down the right from the start, but slowed up a touch in possession and made a couple of 'pre-season' touches that could've cost his side. | Ellis / UGC
3. Dominic Iorfa - 6
Wonderful recovery tackle to deny Konate late on in the first half. Struggled to break through the Salzburg press at times but who didn't? | UGC / Steve Ellis
4. Akin Famewo - 6
Another who got caught out on occasion but at this stage of proceedings it's all part of the process. Made a couple of meaty challenges and did OK in part. | UGC / Steve Ellis