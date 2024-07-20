"Good moments" "Outclassed" Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as they face class at Red Bull Salzburg

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 20th Jul 2024, 17:25 BST

Sheffield Wednesday faced a classy-looking Red Bull Salzburg side a long way further on in their preparations for the season and ran out expectant losers in Austria.

The Owls conceded two unanswered goals in each half as their hosts ran riot, Wednesday trying out new things on the field as they sought to break lines against a side well versed in high-pressing - at Champions League level no less. With 11 subs made at half-time and plenty of miles in the legs, the 4-0 score line does not mean Wednesday will not have got plenty out of the battle against a side operating on a different level.

There was plenty of effort shown and some bright moments in Bavaria. Here are our player ratings from the Red Bull Arena.

Made a string of excellent saves early doors, two of particular quality at short range. A class apart on the day, saved the first half from being a different score line altogether, easily Wednesday's man of the match.

1. James Beadle - 9

Made a string of excellent saves early doors, two of particular quality at short range. A class apart on the day, saved the first half from being a different score line altogether, easily Wednesday's man of the match.

A little Spanish arrow of energy down the right from the start, but slowed up a touch in possession and made a couple of 'pre-season' touches that could've cost his side.

2. Pol Valentin - 5

A little Spanish arrow of energy down the right from the start, but slowed up a touch in possession and made a couple of 'pre-season' touches that could've cost his side.

Wonderful recovery tackle to deny Konate late on in the first half. Struggled to break through the Salzburg press at times but who didn't?

3. Dominic Iorfa - 6

Wonderful recovery tackle to deny Konate late on in the first half. Struggled to break through the Salzburg press at times but who didn't?

Another who got caught out on occasion but at this stage of proceedings it's all part of the process. Made a couple of meaty challenges and did OK in part.

4. Akin Famewo - 6

Another who got caught out on occasion but at this stage of proceedings it's all part of the process. Made a couple of meaty challenges and did OK in part.

