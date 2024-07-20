The Owls conceded two unanswered goals in each half as their hosts ran riot, Wednesday trying out new things on the field as they sought to break lines against a side well versed in high-pressing - at Champions League level no less. With 11 subs made at half-time and plenty of miles in the legs, the 4-0 score line does not mean Wednesday will not have got plenty out of the battle against a side operating on a different level.