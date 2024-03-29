Watch the goals after Bailey Cadamarteri's Sheffield Wednesday strike is cancelled out by Swansea City
It was always expected that Danny Röhl would switch things up on the back of the heavy defeat to Ipswich Town, and he's made changes in practically every department as Pol Valentin, Akin Famewo, Liam Palmer and Bailey Cadamarteri all enter into the fold.
A win could see the Owls climb out of the bottom three if other results go their way, and with the Hillsborough crowd behind them they'll be hoping to get the job done.
They're in the driving seat going into the break, and you can watch Cadamarteri's opener here:
It wasn't to be the winner, though, with Jamal Lowe getting this equaliser:
Here's how the two teams lined up:
