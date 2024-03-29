Sheffield Wednesday boss confirms duo's availability for key Swansea City clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The duo were away on international duty in America this month with Canada and Jamaica respectively, however Ugbo returned before his Owls teammate given that the the Reggae Boyz had two games to play rather than just the one - so he'll have had a bit more time to get back on British time.

Sheffield is five hours ahead of Texas, but Danny Röhl says that Ugbo and Bernard have already got themselves back on track with where they need to be, and are in contention for the visit of the Swans at 3pm this afternoon.

"Both are doing well," the Owls boss told The Star. "It’s been about treatment and sleep, and also individual training when they came back. They had individual programmes and all in all they’ve done well - they’ve built up their self-confidence and this is good to see them in this shape. They want to play, which is good, because it shows how sharp they are.

"The good things is that there was not a game for them on Wednesday, sometimes there are games Wednesday and then Friday or Saturday immediately - now there is a bit of a gap, and I think they’re back on the timezone and everything for a good game."