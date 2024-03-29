New comeback date set for Josh Windass after Sheffield Wednesday training photos

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Wembley hero was initially said to be targeting a return immediately after the international break, though Danny Röhl revealed after defeat at Ipswich Town that he had taken 'one step forward and one step back' and that his time out had been extended.

Wednesday fans may not have to wait too long, however, with the Owls' vital trip to fellow relegation battlers QPR next weekend, April 6, now the date marked in Röhl's calendar for Windass' potential step back into the survival fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Rangers attacker was photographed back in training at Middlewood Road this week. His manager has spoken a number of times about the need to resist rushing key players back as quickly as possible, ensuring they're available for as much of the run-in as possible.

"It looks good," said Röhl when asked for an update on Windass' condition. "My hope is for next week against QPR. He is closer and closer, he took part in some parts of the training with us which is good to see, but especially with it being Friday and Monday, two games, with no gap between the games, then it is always hard.