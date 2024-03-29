The talented 15-year-old has been watched by a number of clubs since becoming one of the standout performers in the Owls' youth ranks, and Portuguese publication, O Jogo, reported last year that both Manchester United and Liverpool had been keeping tabs on his progress.

Da Costa - predominantly a winger - has joined up with his national team on previous occasions, and it's understood that he will soon be heading out to join up with an U16 squad in Portugal as they continue to try and add to the development that he's getting at club level over at Middlewood Road. He was part of the FA Youth Cup this season despite his young age.

Wednesday are having plenty of success within the ranks below the first team this season, with the U21s and U18s both challenging for a top two finish in their respective Professional Development League competitions and others shining in various youth competitions.