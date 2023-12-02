Watch Sheffield Wednesday's goals as Owls beat Blackburn Rovers at Hillsborough
Sheffield Wednesday beat Blackburn Rovers at Hillsborough thanks to some fine goals from the Owls.
It was always going to be another tough encounter for the Owls when the Rovers took to the field at Hillsborough this afternoon, however they went into the clash on the back of a morale-boosting draw against league leaders, Leicester City.
There was just the one change from midweek as Josh Windass took the place of Marvin Johnson, but for the opposition they were having a bit of an injury nightmare, with six members of their having not made a single Championship appearance in their life.
Wednesday couldn't have asked for a better start either, with Bailey Cadamarteri scoring his first goal for the club, and after they were pegged back in the second half it took strikes from Johnson and Windass to secure the three points. You can watch all three here:
Here's how the two teams lined up:
Here's some prematch reading: