Jon Dahl Tomasson says that Sheffield Wednesday now can’t be compared to earlier in the season, and that he’s warned his players about the Owls.

Wednesday may have only won four points since Danny Röhl’s arrival at the club, however performances have improved greatly and in midweek they secured a last gasp point against Championship leaders, Leicester City, after an impressive showing.

Blackburn, who are on a decent run of form themselves, are the favourites at Hillsborough as the two teams prepare to face off this afternoon, but their Danish manager insists that they’re going to have to dig deep against a team who he says ‘should have won’ one of their last two matches.

"I think in the last six games with the new coach, they have been better and better," Tomasson told the media. "It will be extremely difficult tomorrow. When you see one is bottom and the other is higher, people think it should be easy. The game is not played on paper, it's played on grass.

"If you look at the stats, they have done really well. When you create five big chances against Leicester, which they did, that's quite good. They should have won against Birmingham too. It's two games coming in with confidence. They scored late against Leicester in their last game and we come in with confidence so it will be tough.

“You can't compare them to before, it is day and night. In the last six games, they are getting better and better. Five big chances against the leaders Leicester means you're in a good place and we need to cope with that and be prepared… I have told my players that we have to be very ready for it because there will be a big challenge."