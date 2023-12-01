Bailey Cadamarteri makes Sheffield Wednesday promise after ‘amazing’ debut

Young Sheffield Wednesday striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, says that he will always ‘give every drop’ for the cause after making his full debut.

The 18-year-old has been working his way up the ranks at Hillsborough in recent years, and after a couple of tastes of first team football he was handed his first start on Wednesday night, being asked to lead the line against table-topping Leicester City.

And while he wasn’t able to get off the mark just yet, ‘Cadz’ managed to impress both the manager and supporters alike with his energetic showing against a couple of quality centre backs, and he insists that he wants to do more.

Taking to Instagram ahead of the game against Blackburn Rovers, the talented teen said, “Seems like an age away, but had a bit of time to reflect on my full home debut… AMAZING! I’ve been getting tasters of the level and I’m hungry for more. I know what Wednesday fans expect, and I will always give every drop of what I have! Thank you for your support. WAWAW.”

With Josh Windass back this weekend after suspension it remains to be seen whether Cadamarteri will be handed another starting berth against the Riversiders, however his showing on Wednesday certainly won’t have done his chances any harm.