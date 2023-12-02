Sheffield Wednesday boss uses resurgent midfielder as example for out-of-favour Owls

Danny Röhl has praised Will Vaulks’ efforts on his return to the starting XI at Sheffield Wednesday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The experienced midfield man was left to play a bit part role for the Owls in Röhl’s first five games in charge of the club, however was brought in from the cold to start the last two fixtures as Wednesday put in strong performances against Birmingham City and Leicester City.

Vaulks, a key player for Darren Moore in League One, shone in his role in front of the backline, making more passes than any other Owls player over the course of the two games, completing nine tackles, five interceptions and three key passes.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many fans were quick to recognise his battling display in midweek after he played his part in keeping quiet the table-topping Foxes, and it turns out his manager was pleased with what he saw as well – suggesting it was an example of what can be achieved by hard work.

Speaking to The Star, Röhl said, “We know Will’s strengths, he’s a holding number six who can go in the duels and win balls. And its process, sometimes you have to be patient until the moment comes, then you have to be ready. Will did well, he showed against Leicester a good performance - it was the tactical things as well, not just his intensity and winning balls.

“It was also about understanding what he has to do, and that was good to see. I think it shows what I said about it being a process, and if you improve as a player then you can come back into the squad, and back into the starting XI.”

A host of players have rarely featured since the German came on board, including some that haven’t played at all, and the Owls boss will be hoping that at least some of them can take a leaf out of Vaulks’ book as they look to prove that they’re capable of playing a part in the club’s survival attempts in 2023/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad