Watch Sheffield Wednesday's goals and late drama as Owls beat QPR - the highlights
Sheffield Wednesday left it late to beat Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, but bagged another three points.
The Owls took on the Hoops this afternoon in what was being billed as a must-win game for the hosts given their league position and points tally, and three players were swapped out for the occasion.
Liam Palmer, Michael Ihiekwe and George Byers were all left out, while Pol Valentin, Di'Shon Bernard and Marvin Johnson returned to the starting XI.
Wednesday left it late, but got all three points in the end following a dramatic finish - you can see the extended highlights here:
Here's how the two teams lined up:
Wednesday - Dawson, Valentin, B. Diaby, Bernard, Famewo, Vaulks, Bannan, Paterson, Johnson, Musaba, Cadamarteri
QPR - Begovic, Cannon, Duane, Clarke-Salter, Paul, Field, Dixon-Bonner, Dozzell, Smyth, Chair, Armstrong.
The game got underway at 3pm.
