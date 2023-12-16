News you can trust since 1887
Watch Sheffield Wednesday's goals and late drama as Owls beat QPR - the highlights

Sheffield Wednesday left it late to beat Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, but bagged another three points.

Joe Crann
Joe Crann
Published 16th Dec 2023, 14:09 GMT
Updated 16th Dec 2023, 15:11 GMT
The Owls took on the Hoops this afternoon in what was being billed as a must-win game for the hosts given their league position and points tally, and three players were swapped out for the occasion.

Liam Palmer, Michael Ihiekwe and George Byers were all left out, while Pol Valentin, Di'Shon Bernard and Marvin Johnson returned to the starting XI.

Wednesday left it late, but got all three points in the end following a dramatic finish - you can see the extended highlights here:

Here's how the two teams lined up:

Wednesday - Dawson, Valentin, B. Diaby, Bernard, Famewo, Vaulks, Bannan, Paterson, Johnson, Musaba, Cadamarteri

QPR - Begovic, Cannon, Duane, Clarke-Salter, Paul, Field, Dixon-Bonner, Dozzell, Smyth, Chair, Armstrong.

The game got underway at 3pm.

