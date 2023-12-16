Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The talented 18-year-old has worked his way up the ranks at Middlewood Road over the years, joining the club at just eight-years-old before spending a decade pursuing his dream of turning out for the senior ranks.

Last season that dream became a reality as he made his professional debut under Darren Moore in the Papa John’s Trophy, and this season he’s taken things to the next level under the watchful eye of Danny Röhl as he got his Championship bow and bagged his first senior goal.

It was reported over the weekend that the teen had agreed a new long-term deal with the club, news that has since been confirmed, and The Star understands that his deal is one that is set to keep him at Hillsborough until 2028 – something that will be music to the ears of Owls fans everywhere.

Four-and-a-half-year deals aren’t thrown around these days at S6, and praise will be heaped on the club for being forward-thinking and proactive in their talks with the striker, especially given that he did still have a year left on his previous deal.

‘Cadz’ has seven senior appearances to his name at Wednesday after starting in the 1-0 win over Stoke City this weekend, and the signing of his new contract means that there should be many, many more to come.