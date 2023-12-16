Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The German boss has spoken a number of times about a 'clear plan' he has in mind to use the winter transfer window to strengthen their survival bid, with both incoming and outgoing activity expected as a maxed-out registration list will require thinning before room is spared for incoming players.

Wednesday have a new head of recruitment in the form of former Arsenal and Manchester United man Kevin Beadell. Meetings have taken place between coaching staff, recruitment staff and chairman Dejphon Chansiri with regard to their plan of attack.

"We know what we have to do and what we will try to do," Röhl said when asked of what sort of transfer budget he believes the club will be operating with. "It's not so much about the budget, it's more about the players that we can get, it's also important that we show the players our goals, our process and how we can improve players that come here. They need to understand the situation, the style of football. They must be able to do our style of football.

"What is important to me is the mentality as well. If we can maybe bring a good player but it is someone that is not good for the group then it is maybe not the best way, this is what we want to try. We have had many meetings now beside the many games and it is about being prepared. We have two more weeks until January and then we will make the final meetings with our players.

"New players we can hopefully bring in as soon as possible. I said in the past, January is a hard market, but we will try everything. From my side I have a clear plan of what we want and what we need. It is important because we have some areas that are very strong and what we need to improve."

Wednesday still have four matches to come in December leading into the January window. Whatever happens, the side will be in a relegation dogfight and pushed further on the importance of character on the sort of player he will be looking to sign, Röhl smiled.

"The character of the player is always important and this is my job as a manager," he said. "Sometimes the players that are not so easy (to manage), they are good footballers who have special things, maybe they are difficult to handle but decide games. If you have more than one of them then maybe they are not so good for the group. For me this is of course a big topic to have the right players for this situation. It's not a situation to be too lazy, it is a serious situation and we need serious players for what we have to do here.