Andre Dozzell has played an important part in Queens Park Rangers’ turnaround in form, but he knows they won’t have it easy against Sheffield Wednesday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls host QPR on Saturday afternoon in a huge game at the foot of the Championship table, with Danny Röhl’s side looking to get back to winning ways and close the gap between them to just four points.

Martí Cifuentes has overseen some real improvement since taking over from Gareth Ainsworth at the Hoops, and they head to Hillsborough on a four-game unbeaten run and with clean sheets on the bounce.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they weren’t able to see off the 10 men of Plymouth Argyle in midweek, and Dozzell insists that they’re looking to put things right at S6 against a Wednesday side that have shown improvements of their own since changing manager.

“It was obviously a very frustrating game for us,” the 24-year-old said. “The goal was to come away with three points but we have had three wins on the trot, and if we can get a positive result at Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, then we can look at it as a good point, but there was that feeling of frustration.

“We put so many crosses in, we had so many ‘nearly’ moments but it was just one of those nights for us. We gave everything but it just didn’t come off.

“We can’t get too high or too low, that’s important. We have had a good run but we all know what the Championship is like. Things can change very quickly so we have to take each game as it comes, and now we look forward to Sheffield Wednesday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad