Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Palmer was regrettably on the end of a racist gesture from the Kop when the Owls and Coventry City met in the Championship this month, with one man – who has since been arrested – being caught making monkey gestures towards the forward towards the end of the game.

It was an incident that 11-year-old Cole didn’t want to let slide, so after the game he reached out to Show Racism the Red Card to see what he could do. He wanted to use his Christmas money to put together a hamper – made by his mum, Cheryl Scrafield – to give to Palmer when they returned to Hillsborough in the FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So the youngster, along with some help from SRtRC, made something up to hand over to Coventry’s attacker, and you can see their lovely interaction at the game in the video below. Cole and his mum, both season ticket holders on the Kop, have been hugely praised by both sets of supporters, and the general football community for their actions.