It’s been quiet for the Owls in the transfer market of late, with no new signings having been made since the arrival of James Beadle and Iké Ugbo early in the window, and the Wednesday boss has been candid when discussing how difficult the market has been for them.

Röhl has made no secret of the fact that he is eager to bring in more new faces in order to try and aid the club’s survival push in the Championship, and after the disappointments of recent weeks he appeared confident that they are now getting close to adding more to their ranks.

“I will say that I’m a little bit more positive,” he said with a smile. “But that’s all I can say, because I can promise something now then in the end it doesn’t happen. But I have a feeling that something will happen in the next days hopefully - something will happen.”

Meanwhile he spoke to told Radio Sheffield about whether he was looking at loan or permanent signings, saying, “Both, both are possible. We’re looking for long-term as well, we’re looking for ways to improve our squad with transfers that we can do now… Hopefully we find the guys, we’re in a good way at the moment but I learned in the last two weeks that you never know what can happen. I’m more positive than five days ago.”