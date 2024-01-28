Sheffield Wednesday have bid rejected for international forward – reports
According to reports in the United States there has been a bid rejected from Sheffield Wednesday for Duncan McGuire.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 22-year-old had an impressive 2023 with Orlando City as he bagged 15 goals for the club across all competitions, and is said to have attracted interest from a host of different outfits in Europe. Blackburn Rovers reportedly had a loan offer turned down last month.
Now, according to journalist Tom Bogert, the Owls have come calling with an offer for the forward, however he stated on his social media that the bid was ‘not close to their valuation’.
The report on The Athletic read, “Orlando City rejected an offer from Sheffield Wednesday for forward Duncan McGuire, sources briefed on the bid tell The Athletic.
“McGuire, 22, just made his debut with the U.S. national team this month. He’s likely to be on the United States squad at the Olympics this summer… Sheffield Wednesday aren’t the only team interested in McGuire ahead of the transfer deadline, the sources say.”
Wednesday are in the market for new signings before the January transfer window slams shut on February 1st, and Danny Röhl has already stated that they are looking both short-term and long-term with regards to their targets.