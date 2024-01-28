Sheffield Wednesday have bid rejected for international forward – reports

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 22-year-old had an impressive 2023 with Orlando City as he bagged 15 goals for the club across all competitions, and is said to have attracted interest from a host of different outfits in Europe. Blackburn Rovers reportedly had a loan offer turned down last month.

Now, according to journalist Tom Bogert, the Owls have come calling with an offer for the forward, however he stated on his social media that the bid was ‘not close to their valuation’.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report on The Athletic read, “Orlando City rejected an offer from Sheffield Wednesday for forward Duncan McGuire, sources briefed on the bid tell The Athletic.

“McGuire, 22, just made his debut with the U.S. national team this month. He’s likely to be on the United States squad at the Olympics this summer… Sheffield Wednesday aren’t the only team interested in McGuire ahead of the transfer deadline, the sources say.”