News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Watch Sheffield Wednesday fan reaction as Owls leave the field v Peterborough United

Sheffield Wednesday’s players were booed off after their defeat to Peterborough United on Friday evening.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 13th May 2023, 14:07 BST

The Owls fell to a crushing 4-0 defeat in the first leg of their play-off semifinal that leaves their promotion hopes hanging by a thread, with Jack Taylor, Joe Ward, Kwame Poku and Jonson Clarke-Harris getting the goals at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Wednesday fans were brilliant after the away win at Shrewsbury Town and once again after Wednesday beat Derby County on the last day of the regular season, but they were understandably angry in Cambridgeshire and let the players know their frustrations after the final whistle - you can see some of the scenes in the video above.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Darren Moore’ side welcome Peterborough to Hillsborough on Thursday night for what had been a sell-out affair at S6 - however many tickets have since been returned.

Related topics:Peterborough United