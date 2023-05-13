The Owls fell to a crushing 4-0 defeat in the first leg of their play-off semifinal that leaves their promotion hopes hanging by a thread, with Jack Taylor, Joe Ward, Kwame Poku and Jonson Clarke-Harris getting the goals at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Wednesday fans were brilliant after the away win at Shrewsbury Town and once again after Wednesday beat Derby County on the last day of the regular season, but they were understandably angry in Cambridgeshire and let the players know their frustrations after the final whistle - you can see some of the scenes in the video above.