Darren Moore’s response to questions about his Sheffield Wednesday future

Darren Moore says he won’t speculate about what the future holds after his Sheffield Wednesday side fell to a devastating 4-0 defeat to Peterborough United.

To say that the Owls’ promotion hopes hang by a thread would be an understatement following the collapse in Peterborough on Friday night, and the manner of the loss has thrown up questions about what it might mean for the his own future at the club.

Moore’s Wednesday side amassed a club record 96 points this season and held their own fate in their hands for months, however a blip in the league and crumble at the Weston Homes Stadium sees them almost certainly destined for another campaign in the third tier.

When asked what he thought the consequences of the game might be for what he’s tried to build at Hillsborough, he said, "We'll regroup now. We've still got a game to so it's too early to speculate. You know what I'm like, I never go on the what-ifs, I just go on the facts.

"We can't speculate because when you speculate in this game, it's got a funny knack of giving you something completely different - so it's pointless me saying the what-ifs and all that. What we are doing is going with the facts. Tonight we had a bad night for us, next week we've got to give a better account of ourselves."

Wednesday face Peterborough again on Thursday night, needing a miracle if they’re going to give their supporters anything to look forward to in 2023/24.