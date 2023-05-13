Darren Moore wouldn’t go as far as saying that Sheffield Wednesday need a miracle next week, but they will have to do something that’s never been done before to get to Wembley.

Two goals in either half saw the Owls fall to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Peterborough United on Friday evening, a result that almost certainly will see them condemned to another season in League One.

Of course the tie isn’t over yet, with 90 minutes left to play, but Moore’s side have an almost impossible task to achieve at Hillsborough on Thursday night as their hopes hang by a thread.

Never before in English play-off history have a team overcome a 3+ goal deficit in the second leg, with the biggest comebacks having been achieved after teams left the first game two-goals down.

Only once – in 1997/98 – has a side managed to successfully progress after conceding three in the opening game, with Northampton Town’s 3-0 win over Bristol Rovers overturning a 3-1 away defeat standing as possibly the format’s best comeback.

It’s not never been done in football, though… Many will remember Barcelona’s incredible turnaround against Paris Saint-Germain in 2016/17, losing 4-0 in the first leg only to smash the French for six in the second – they managed to pull it off.

The difference was, though, that they had Lionel Messi, and Luis Suarez, and Neymar. Which is, of course, quite a bit difference.

Sheffield Wednesday will have to make history against Peterborough United to make it to Wembley. (Steve Ellis)

It’s not over, but Wednesday don’t just have a mountain to climb. They’ve got to get up Everest with an elephant on their backs.