Sheffield Wednesday striker undergoes surgery ahead of next season

Young Sheffield Wednesday striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, has undergone early surgery in an attempt to be fit for the start of next season.

Cadamarteri, who recently turned 18, has turned head at youth level for the Owls, making his way onto England’s radar during his time with the U18s and stepping up to U21 level early. He signed his first professional contract at the club last season.

The talented teenager had a tough end to the 2022/23 campaign though as he battled with injury, and he’s now confirmed that he’s had ‘successful surgery’ this week.

He said on Instagram, “Successful surgery. Disappointing way to finish the season, but I’ll be back stronger.”

With a number of exits expected at Hillsborough over the summer it’s likely that Cadamarteri will – alongside many of his young teammates – have some part in Wednesday’s preseason, however he is likely to miss the start of it as he recovers from what is thought to be a double hernia operation.