News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Sheffield Wednesday striker undergoes surgery ahead of next season

Young Sheffield Wednesday striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, has undergone early surgery in an attempt to be fit for the start of next season.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 13th May 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 13:00 BST

Cadamarteri, who recently turned 18, has turned head at youth level for the Owls, making his way onto England’s radar during his time with the U18s and stepping up to U21 level early. He signed his first professional contract at the club last season.

The talented teenager had a tough end to the 2022/23 campaign though as he battled with injury, and he’s now confirmed that he’s had ‘successful surgery’ this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said on Instagram, “Successful surgery. Disappointing way to finish the season, but I’ll be back stronger.”

Most Popular

With a number of exits expected at Hillsborough over the summer it’s likely that Cadamarteri will – alongside many of his young teammates – have some part in Wednesday’s preseason, however he is likely to miss the start of it as he recovers from what is thought to be a double hernia operation.

‘Cadz’ was one of several youngsters that penned long-term pro deals at Middlewood Road in the past year with the likes of Rio Shipston, Sean Fusire, Pierce Charles and Jack Hall all being seen as exciting talents for the future of the club.