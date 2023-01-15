Watch Sheffield Wednesday defender ‘knock out’ referee in viral social media clip

Ciaran Brennan collected a clean sheet as his Swindon Town hammered Grimsby Town side 5-0, for whom Alex Hunt came off the bench. The result elevated the Robins into sixth place.
After 17 minutes with the score goalless came a moment that quickly did the rounds on social media.
Brennan raced out to clear a loose ball and struck it well – a little too well for the liking of referee Sam Purkiss. The errant clearance hammered Purkiss in the face and left him concussed and unable to continue the match as he was stretchered from the field.
Fourth official Gareth Viccars took over and showed Grimsby’s Danny Amos a 34th-minuted red card.
Reports after the match said Purkiss was left dazed and groggy in the medical room following the incident but was sat up and talking.